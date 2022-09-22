Middlesbrough news: Boro to make recruitment changes, Wigan Athletic man to leave on loan
Middlesbrough have made a slow start to the new season.
Chris Wilder’s side are sat down in 22nd position after just two wins from their opening 10 games.
They were held 0-0 at home by Rotherham United last time out.
Middlesbrough to make improvements on the recruitment front
Middlesbrough will make changes to their recruitment department ahead of future window. Wilder has said: “We will be better than that in future windows from a recruitment point of view. There are changes that are going to be made there, and changes that are going to be made in certain other parts of the football club too” (Northern Echo).
Hull City man returns from loan spell away
Will Jarvis is back at the MKM Stadium following his loan spell at Scarborough Athletic. The 19-year-old had a temporary stint at York City earlier this year as well (Official club website).
Birmingham City to assess striker in January
Birmingham City will keep tabs on the progress of striker Sam Cosgrove on loan at League One side Plymouth Argyle ahead of a decision on his situation in January (Birmingham Live).
Former Bristol City and Reading man loses job
Former Bristol City, Reading, Fulham and Hull City man Liam Rosenior has parted company with Derby County and the Rams are now hunting for a new boss (Official club website).
Middlesbrough beat rivals to summer signing
West Brom wanted to re-sign defender Matt Clarke on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion again over the summer but eventually lost on his signature to Middlesbrough (Express and Star).
Sunderland man in action this evening
Sunderland defender Trai Hume is in international action this evening as Northern Ireland U21s prepare to face Scotland in a friendly. The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats in January from Linfield (Official club website).
Huddersfield Town linked with new name
Huddersfield Town are being linked with a move for Birmingham City boss John Eustace as they continue their search for a new manager (James Nursey, The Mirror).
Wigan Athletic man poised for exit
Wigan Athletic midfielder Scott Smith is poised to join National League side Torquay United on loan to get some experience under his belt. The 21-year-old has made two first-team appearances for the Latics to date (Alan Nixon).
Ex-Blackpool and Stoke City man retires
Ex-Blackpool and Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 36. He last played for Dundee (Adam’s social media).