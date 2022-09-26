Middlesbrough news: Ex-Boro man linked with new move, Sheffield United ace was wanted by Premier League giants
Latest news from around the Championship
Middlesbrough have made a slow start to the new Championship season.
Chris Wilder’s side find themselves down in 22nd place and inside the drop zone.
They are back in action this weekend against Coventry City away.
Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier....
Ex-Boro boss linked with return
Former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is a name that has been considered by Huddersfield Town (Alan Nixon on Patreon).
Former QPR defender retires
Lee Wallace, who left QPR at the end of the last campaign, has retired from the game at the age of 35 (Daily Record).
Huddersfield Town close in on manager
Huddersfield Town are poised to re-appoint David Wagner as their new manager as they close in on Danny Schofield’s replacement (The Sun).
Chelsea wanted Sheffield United ace
Chelsea made an approach for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the transfer deadline in the last window but a move failed to materialise (Sheffield Star).
Sacked Cardiff City boss ready to return
Steve Morison, who was sacked by Cardiff City after their slow start to the season, is ready to return to the dugout as soon as possible (Sky Sports).
Burnley man attracted summer interest
Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed he attracted interest from other clubs over the summer after spending last term on loan at Sheffield Wednesday (Independent).
Sunderland stance on free agent additions outlined
Sunderland Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed the club are happy with their squad and aren’t looking to sign any free agents (SAFC Unfiltered).
German giants eyed Stoke City new boy
Borussia Dortmund were interested in signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap in the last window. He ended up joining Stoke City on loan (The Sun).