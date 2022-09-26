Middlesbrough have made a slow start to the new Championship season.

Chris Wilder’s side find themselves down in 22nd place and inside the drop zone.

They are back in action this weekend against Coventry City away.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier....

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Boro boss linked with return

Former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is a name that has been considered by Huddersfield Town (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

Former QPR defender retires

Lee Wallace, who left QPR at the end of the last campaign, has retired from the game at the age of 35 (Daily Record).

Huddersfield Town close in on manager

Huddersfield Town are poised to re-appoint David Wagner as their new manager as they close in on Danny Schofield’s replacement (The Sun).

Chelsea wanted Sheffield United ace

Chelsea made an approach for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the transfer deadline in the last window but a move failed to materialise (Sheffield Star).

Sacked Cardiff City boss ready to return

Steve Morison, who was sacked by Cardiff City after their slow start to the season, is ready to return to the dugout as soon as possible (Sky Sports).

Burnley man attracted summer interest

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has revealed he attracted interest from other clubs over the summer after spending last term on loan at Sheffield Wednesday (Independent).

Sunderland stance on free agent additions outlined

Sunderland Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed the club are happy with their squad and aren’t looking to sign any free agents (SAFC Unfiltered).

German giants eyed Stoke City new boy