Middlesbrough news: Ex-Sunderland midfielder features for under-23s, Tony Pulis issues Rotherham warning plus youngster returns in FA Cup win

Tony Pulis has warned his players not to be complacent ahead of tonight's Championship game against Rotherham.

The Millers sit 20th in the Championship ahead of the clash at the Riverside, but the Boro boss isn't taking anything for granted.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis.

“I watched them (Rotherham) on Saturday and they’re a good side,” Pulis told Middlesbrough's website.

“They’re very, very hard working and honest, and if were not on it we’ll get a shock.

“The important thing is the players have to understand they have to match Rotherham in every shape and form.

“They are well coached and have a system they play well. We have to turn up.”

While Pulis' side defeated Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, Boro's under-23 side were also in action against Reading at Heritage Park.

Dimi Konstantopoulos, Grant Leadbitter, Harry Chapman and Ashley Fletcher all featured for Paul Stephenson's side, who lost the game 3-2.

Elsewhere, Luke Armstrong returned for Gateshead on Saturday, as the Heed booked their place in the FA Cup first round with a 4-0 victory away to Dunston.

Armstrong, 22, is the Heed’s joint top scorer but has been sidelined since late August with an injury.

Gateshead will now face Rochdale away in the next round of the competition.