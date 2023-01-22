The Black Cats bagged their first Wear-Tees win since 2012 with goals from Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo cementing a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light in front of a 40,000-plus crowd on Wearside.

Tony Mowbray’s side were good value in the first half but the two teams headed into the break with no goals scored despite Sunderland edging the contest. In the second stanza, Ross Stewart was bundled over by Dael Fry, with the referee awarding a penalty and sending the Middlesbrough man off.

"I don’t agree with either, to be honest with you,” said Carrick when asked about the sending-off and the penalty. “For the sending-off, I don’t think Dael Fry has made any attempt to bring him down. There wasn’t a push, there wasn’t a pull, there wasn’t a trip.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick reacts on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"He is literally running in a straight line. Ross [Stewart] is entitled to go down. I don’t think he has dived but from Dael’s point of view, there’s nothing deliberate about him to try and bring him down. He is out of the box as everyone can see.

"It is not even worth me answering. Yeah, it is what it is. It changed the game. Big games like this, you can’t get decisions wrong like that.”

