Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff in striker battle plus Manchester City face loan call: Transfer rumours
Middlesbrough are assessing their options as they look to bring in a new striker for next season – with speculation starting to increase ahead of the summer transfer window.
Here are some of the latest Boro-related news and transfer stories from around the web.
Sunderland striker attracting interest
Following the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, Boro boss Neil Warnock is short of forward options.
Boro will be assessing the free agent market this summer, with several players from across the EFL set to see their contracts expire.
That includes Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, who has scored 25 League One goals this season and is reportedly attracting interest from Championship clubs.
According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Boro, Cardiff, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are all interested in the frontman.
Manchester City weigh up options
Loan deals are also an option for Boro this summer, with Manchester City forward Liam Delap a potential target.
TeamTalk have reported that Stoke, Derby, West Brom, Cardiff and Boro are tracking the 18-year-old, who has scored 20 goals in 18 Premier League 2 appearances for City’s under-23 side this season.
The report claims that City plan on promoting Delap, son of former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap, to the first team next term and have a decision to make about whether to send him out on loan.
Bolasie and McNair make team of the week
Finally, two Boro players were included in last week’s Championship team of the week.
Yannick Bolasie and Paddy McNair both made the XI after Boro’s wins over Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.