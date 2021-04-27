Here are some of the latest Boro-related news and transfer stories from around the web.

Sunderland striker attracting interest

Following the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, Boro boss Neil Warnock is short of forward options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

Boro will be assessing the free agent market this summer, with several players from across the EFL set to see their contracts expire.

That includes Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, who has scored 25 League One goals this season and is reportedly attracting interest from Championship clubs.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Boro, Cardiff, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are all interested in the frontman.

Manchester City weigh up options

Loan deals are also an option for Boro this summer, with Manchester City forward Liam Delap a potential target.

TeamTalk have reported that Stoke, Derby, West Brom, Cardiff and Boro are tracking the 18-year-old, who has scored 20 goals in 18 Premier League 2 appearances for City’s under-23 side this season.

The report claims that City plan on promoting Delap, son of former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap, to the first team next term and have a decision to make about whether to send him out on loan.

Bolasie and McNair make team of the week

Finally, two Boro players were included in last week’s Championship team of the week.

Yannick Bolasie and Paddy McNair both made the XI after Boro’s wins over Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.