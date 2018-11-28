Middlesbrough offered £6million option to sign Leeds-linked striker

Middlesbrough could be set to make Jordan Hugill's loan deal a permanent one, according to reports.

West Ham United insider site, Claret and Hugh, suggest that Boro have a £6million option within the striker's loan deal should they wish to make the move a permanent one.

Hugill, who was linked with Leeds United in the summer, is thought to be surplus to requirements at the London Stadium.

He completed a £10million move to the Premier League side in January but is not thought to be in Manuel Pellegrini's plans.

The striker initially struggled for form after joining his boyhood club, but has begun to hit the goal trail at the Riverside Stadium.

But the frontman has now netted three goals in his last three appearances, including a brace in the victory over Wigan Athletic before the international break.

With Boro struggling for goals this season, they may be tempted to trigger their option on Hugill's deal once the winter window opens on January 1.

The report suggests that the Hammers are looking to secure an initial fee of £6million, with further amounts payable should Middlesbrough gain promotion back to the top flight.