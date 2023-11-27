Middlesbrough have paid tribute to former head coach Terry Venables after the Euro ‘96 England manager sadly passed away at the age of 80 following a long illness.

4 Dec 2000: Bryan Robson with new Middlesbrough coach Terry Venables at a Press conference at the Middlesbrough training ground, Darlington. Mandatory Credit: Michael Steele/ALLSPORT

Venables enjoyed a renowned playing career with the likes of Chelsea – where he made over 200 appearances including winning the League Cup – Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

The midfielder moved into coaching alongside another former Boro boss in Malcolm Allison at Selhurst Park in the third division before succeeding Allison in 1976. Venables went on to achieve great success as manager of the Eagles with multiple promotions before a similarly successful spell back at another of his former clubs in QPR.

Venables’ early success as a manager led to him being recommended by England boss Sir Bobby Robson for the illustrious Barcelona job where he led the Catalan giants to their first La Liga title in 11 years before a European Cup final.

10 OCT 1995: ENGLAND MANAGER TERRY VENABLES OFFERS SOME ADVICE TO NEW RECRUIT GARETH SOUTHGATE DURING AN ENGLAND TRAINING SESSION PRIOR TO THEIR MATCH AGAINST NORWAY. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT

‘El Tel’ returned to England with Spurs who he guided to FA Cup glory in 1991 before eventually taking over as Three Lions boss in 1994 where he would take the country to the brink of a major final two years later, including memorable wins over Netherlands and Scotland, when agonisingly losing on penalties against Germany in the semi-finals of Euro ‘96.

And it was following his time with the national team where he would eventually link up with Boro when he came to the North East to assist and co-manage with Bryan Robson – who had been his number two with England.

Venables and Robson helped guide the Teessiders to safety in the Premier League, giving Boro a platform to build upon in the years to follow as the duo would depart in 2001.

A family statement read on Sunday: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

25 MAR 1995: TERRY VENABLES, ENGLAND MANAGER, TALKS WITH PAUL GASCOIGNE OF ENGLAND DURING THE ENGLAND TRAINING SESSION AT BISHAM ABBEY PRIOR TO THE ENGLAND V URAGUAY INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY. Mandatory Credit: Gary M. Prior/ALLSPORT

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Middlesbrough commented via their club website in a tribute: “Terry passed away on Saturday at the age of 80, following a long illness. The thoughts of everyone at MFC go out to his loved ones at this time.”

Tributes continued to pour in for Venables, including former Boro boss and current England manager Gareth Southgate whose infamous penalty miss against Germany at Wembley came under Venables.

He said: "Any player will have great affinity with the manager that gave them their opportunity, but it was quickly evident playing for Terry Venables that he was an outstanding coach and manager.

"Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.

"He was open-minded, forward-thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history."