Middlesbrough boss on the 'massive' moment in the Championship play-off battle

Michael Carrick described Tommy Conway’s stoppage-time penalty in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win over Plymouth as a “massive” moment in his side’s season.

Conway scored from the spot in the second minute of added time at the Riverside to keep Middlesbrough within three points of the play-off places with three games to play. The Teessiders made the ideal start when Finn Azaz tapped home in the 12th minute, but after Mustapha Bundu equalised for Plymouth, they struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities despite dominating possession.

They were handed a golden chance to claim a winner when Joe Edwards pushed Conway in the back in the box, and their leading scorer stepped up to effectively keep their season alive. Edwards saw red as a result of his challenge.

“It was a massive goal,” said Carrick. “It keeps us moving. Things can change rapidly, and even in that last few minutes with our goal the picture changed again.

“I don’t know how the other results went in terms of when goals were scored – when we’re in the thick of it we don’t take notice of that – but we were in it to win it today. We knew we needed to take the points, and although it was late it was worth it.

“It was one of those games we keep talking about at the end of the season where things can happen. We put ourselves in a great position, scored a really good goal and played some good football, but then we made a mistake and gave them a lifeline in the game. “They were always dangerous, the way they play with counters and transitions, but the boys kept going. It’s not easy but you’ve got to keep believing. In the end, we found a way through.”

Plymouth’s defeat means they remain rooted to the foot of the table, three points adrift of safety. They return to action on Monday when they host another promotion hopeful, Coventry, at Home Park.

“It feels heavy right now,” said Plymouth boss Miron Muslic. “I think the lads played a brilliant game. Everything we prepared before, we delivered. We knew the quality of Middlesbrough, they are very strong in possession and very strong offensively.

“We dealt with them very well and created so many goalscoring opportunities. We had five or six big ones and that just shows how well we did. Losing this game, and losing this point with such a late penalty, it hurts.”