Jack Bonham of Stoke City saves a shot from Aaron Ramsey of Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough player rating photos after frustrating Stoke City draw at the Riverside - including one 7

Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw with Stoke City at the Riverside – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 22:16 GMT

Boro took the lead in the 23rd minute when Riley McGree set up Chuba Akpom for the forward to score his 23rd league goal of the season.

Stoke drew level on the stroke of half-time when full-back Ki-Jana Hoever converted from inside the box, and the visitors posed more of a threat in the second half.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Was beaten from a tight angle for Stoke’s equaliser when the ball was within reach. Did make a late save to deny Will Smallbone’s powerful effort. 5

1. Zack Steffen - 5

Was beaten from a tight angle for Stoke’s equaliser when the ball was within reach. Did make a late save to deny Will Smallbone’s powerful effort. 5 Photo: Mark Thompson

Made a few important tackles at right-back as Stoke mounted pressure in the second half. 6

2. Tommy Smith - 6

Made a few important tackles at right-back as Stoke mounted pressure in the second half. 6 Photo: Lewis Storey

Managed to stop a few crosses into the box but gave the ball away a couple of times to put his side under pressure. 6

3. Darragh Lenihan - 6

Managed to stop a few crosses into the box but gave the ball away a couple of times to put his side under pressure. 6 Photo: Getty Images

Was able to step out with the ball a few times in the first half, yet his side saw less of the ball in the second half. Almost scored from a latest-piece. 6

4. Paddy McNair - 6

Was able to step out with the ball a few times in the first half, yet his side saw less of the ball in the second half. Almost scored from a latest-piece. 6 Photo: Getty Images

