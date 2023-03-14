Middlesbrough player rating photos after frustrating Stoke City draw at the Riverside - including one 7
Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw with Stoke City at the Riverside – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 22:16 GMT
Boro took the lead in the 23rd minute when Riley McGree set up Chuba Akpom for the forward to score his 23rd league goal of the season.
Stoke drew level on the stroke of half-time when full-back Ki-Jana Hoever converted from inside the box, and the visitors posed more of a threat in the second half.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
