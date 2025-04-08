Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium - but did anyone stand out for the hosts?
Michaeal Carrick’s side fell behind in the second minute when Leeds winger Dan James scored the only goal of the game.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Mark Travers - 6
Got something on James’ opening goal from close range but couldn’t keep it out. Made a few important saves to keep Boro in the game. 6 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5
Allowed Manor Soloman to break down Leeds’ left and deliver a cross in the first half which led to the opening goal. Stuck to his task defensively but found it challenging at times when Leeds broke forward in numbers. 5 | Getty Images
3. Jonny Howson - 7
Calm on the ball in a centre-back position when stepping out from the back. Managed to help his side advance out the field on multiple occasions and read the game well. 7 | Getty Images
4. Rav van den Berg - 5
Returned to the starting XI following an injury setback. Looked a little rusty with a few heavy touches at the back. 5 | Getty Images
