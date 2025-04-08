Getty Images

Middlesbrough player rating photos after Leeds United defeat - including three 7s and a 4: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 22:16 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 defeat against Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium - but did anyone stand out for the hosts?

Michaeal Carrick’s side fell behind in the second minute when Leeds winger Dan James scored the only goal of the game.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Got something on James’ opening goal from close range but couldn’t keep it out. Made a few important saves to keep Boro in the game. 6

1. Mark Travers - 6

Got something on James' opening goal from close range but couldn't keep it out. Made a few important saves to keep Boro in the game. 6

Allowed Manor Soloman to break down Leeds’ left and deliver a cross in the first half which led to the opening goal. Stuck to his task defensively but found it challenging at times when Leeds broke forward in numbers. 5

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5

Allowed Manor Soloman to break down Leeds' left and deliver a cross in the first half which led to the opening goal. Stuck to his task defensively but found it challenging at times when Leeds broke forward in numbers. 5

Calm on the ball in a centre-back position when stepping out from the back. Managed to help his side advance out the field on multiple occasions and read the game well. 7

3. Jonny Howson - 7

Calm on the ball in a centre-back position when stepping out from the back. Managed to help his side advance out the field on multiple occasions and read the game well. 7

Returned to the starting XI following an injury setback. Looked a little rusty with a few heavy touches at the back. 5

4. Rav van den Berg - 5

Returned to the starting XI following an injury setback. Looked a little rusty with a few heavy touches at the back. 5

