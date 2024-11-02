placeholder image
Getty Images

Middlesbrough player ratings after Coventry defeat and red card - including one 3 and low marks: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 17:56 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 3-0 defeat against Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were beaten 3-0 by Coventry at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Hayden Hackney received a second yellow card for a foul on Sky Blues forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Coventry then took the lead three minutes before half-time when Bobby Thomas headed them ahead. Despite some Boro resistance with a numerical disadvantage, the visitors then scored twice in the final 15 minutes to make the scoreline more convincing.

Here’s how each Middlesbrough player fared:

Made a late save to prevent Boro conceding a fourth. Was left exposed multiple times as Boro’s defence was pulled apart in the closing stages. 5

Seny Dieng - 5

Made a late save to prevent Boro conceding a fourth. Was left exposed multiple times as Boro's defence was pulled apart in the closing stages. 5

Put himself in trouble a few times when trying to dribble the ball out from the back. Was taken off before Coventry’s two second-half goals which made the scoreline more convincing. 5

Luke Ayling - 5

Put himself in trouble a few times when trying to dribble the ball out from the back. Was taken off before Coventry's two second-half goals which made the scoreline more convincing. 5

Made some important blocks to keep his side in the game after the red card when Boro were under pressure. Received a late booking when he went for a header and the hosts’ backline became disjointed. 6

George Edmundson - 6

Made some important blocks to keep his side in the game after the red card when Boro were under pressure. Received a late booking when he went for a header and the hosts' backline became disjointed. 6

Looked unconvincing in possession as Boro struggled to beat Coventry’s press. Cut out a few crosses but was part of a backline which lost its shape, losing Wright for Coventry's second goal. 5

Matt Clarke - 5

Looked unconvincing in possession as Boro struggled to beat Coventry's press. Cut out a few crosses but was part of a backline which lost its shape, losing Wright for Coventry's second goal. 5

