Middlesbrough were beaten 3-0 by Coventry at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Hayden Hackney received a second yellow card for a foul on Sky Blues forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Coventry then took the lead three minutes before half-time when Bobby Thomas headed them ahead. Despite some Boro resistance with a numerical disadvantage, the visitors then scored twice in the final 15 minutes to make the scoreline more convincing.

Here’s how each Middlesbrough player fared:

1 . Seny Dieng - 5 Made a late save to prevent Boro conceding a fourth. Was left exposed multiple times as Boro's defence was pulled apart in the closing stages. 5

2 . Luke Ayling - 5 Put himself in trouble a few times when trying to dribble the ball out from the back. Was taken off before Coventry's two second-half goals which made the scoreline more convincing. 5

3 . George Edmundson - 6 Made some important blocks to keep his side in the game after the red card when Boro were under pressure. Received a late booking when he went for a header and the hosts' backline became disjointed. 6

4 . Matt Clarke - 5 Looked unconvincing in possession as Boro struggled to beat Coventry's press. Cut out a few crosses but was part of a backline which lost its shape, losing Wright for Coventry's second goal. 5