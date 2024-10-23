Getty Images

Middlesbrough player ratings after Sheffield United win and Emmanuel Latte Lath - including three 8s: Gallery

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-0 win over Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough beat Sheffield United 1-0 at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

After a goalless first half, Boro striker Emmanuel Latte Lath came off the bench and headed home the winner ten minutes from time.

Here’s how each player fared for the hosts:

Didn’t have a great deal to do but parried a few efforts in the first half. Tipped a long-range effort from Sheffield United defender Alfie Gilchrist over the bar after the break. 6

1. Seny Dieng - 6

Made an excellent goal-line clearance to deny Jesurun Rak-Saki in the first half. Also had a nervy moment when his header back towards goal almost allowed the visitors to score. Stuck to his task on the right of Boro’s backline. 7

2. Luke Ayling - 7

Swept up danger well as Boro took more control of the game, with the visitors still posing a threat on the counter attack. 7

3. Rav van den Berg - 7

Made some important interceptions and headed clearances, including to stop a low Rhian Brewster cross into the box. Ultimately kept Blades frontman Kieffer Moore quiet. 8

4. George Edmundson - 8

