Middlesbrough beat Sheffield United 1-0 at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?
After a goalless first half, Boro striker Emmanuel Latte Lath came off the bench and headed home the winner ten minutes from time.
Here’s how each player fared for the hosts:
1. Seny Dieng - 6
Didn’t have a great deal to do but parried a few efforts in the first half. Tipped a long-range effort from Sheffield United defender Alfie Gilchrist over the bar after the break. 6 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 7
Made an excellent goal-line clearance to deny Jesurun Rak-Saki in the first half. Also had a nervy moment when his header back towards goal almost allowed the visitors to score. Stuck to his task on the right of Boro’s backline. 7 | Getty Images
3. Rav van den Berg - 7
Swept up danger well as Boro took more control of the game, with the visitors still posing a threat on the counter attack. 7 | Getty Images
4. George Edmundson - 8
Made some important interceptions and headed clearances, including to stop a low Rhian Brewster cross into the box. Ultimately kept Blades frontman Kieffer Moore quiet. 8 | Getty Images
