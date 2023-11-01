Middlesbrough player ratings photo gallery: 'Thorn in the side' - Boro rise to see off plucky Exeter City to book Carabao Cup quarter-final spot
Michael Carrick's side fell behind to the League One Grecians before being pegged back to 2-2 in the second half as Emmanuel Latte Late sealed their passage into the last eight from the penalty spot.
Ryan Trevitt produced a stunning strike to give Exeter the lead inside 15 minutes – a lead they would hold going into half-time.
Carrick's side started the second half fast and were level thanks to an even better strike from the impressive Morgan Rogers.
Boro hit the front before the hour when Sam Silvera curled in another excellent goal before Trevitt was at it again to equalise – his effort from distance clipping Paddy McNair on its way to goal.
But the Championship side saw off their League One counterparts when Rogers was pulled over in the box with Latte Lath converting.
And here’s how Boro rated: