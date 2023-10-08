News you can trust since 1877
Middlesbrough sealed a memorable 4-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REIDMiddlesbrough sealed a memorable 4-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID
Middlesbrough sealed a memorable 4-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID

Middlesbrough player ratings photo gallery: 'Untouchable' - Michael Carrick's side excel in derby demolition of Sunderland

It was a memorable afternoon for Middlesbrough who thrashed 10-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Michael Carrick’s side earned bragging rights in the Wear-Tees derby in style as they romped to a 4-0 win with second half goals from Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.

Boro capitalised after the Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in first half stoppage time after Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent.

And here is how Boro were rated on a remarkable afternoon:

Big save to deny Roberts - not unnoticed by Carrick. Was brave on a number of occasions when coming for crosses. Clean sheet.

1. Seny Dieng - 8

Big save to deny Roberts - not unnoticed by Carrick. Was brave on a number of occasions when coming for crosses. Clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid

Brought into the side during the warm-up and did an excellent job of nullifying one of the Championship's in-form players in Clarke. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Tommy Smith - 8

Brought into the side during the warm-up and did an excellent job of nullifying one of the Championship's in-form players in Clarke. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Remained calm in the first half when playing out from the back despite a high press from Sunderland and defended valiantly. Did really well to assist Greenwood for the opener. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

3. Dael Fry - 8

Remained calm in the first half when playing out from the back despite a high press from Sunderland and defended valiantly. Did really well to assist Greenwood for the opener. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow

Like Fry, came under pressure once or twice in the first half from a high press but coped well. Deserved his clean sheet. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

4. Paddy McNair - 7

Like Fry, came under pressure once or twice in the first half from a high press but coped well. Deserved his clean sheet. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan

