Middlesbrough player ratings photo gallery: 'Untouchable' - Michael Carrick's side excel in derby demolition of Sunderland
It was a memorable afternoon for Middlesbrough who thrashed 10-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Michael Carrick’s side earned bragging rights in the Wear-Tees derby in style as they romped to a 4-0 win with second half goals from Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.
Boro capitalised after the Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in first half stoppage time after Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent.
And here is how Boro were rated on a remarkable afternoon:
