Middlesbrough welcome Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)Middlesbrough welcome Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough welcome Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off semi-final. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough predicted XI photo gallery: Is this how Michael Carrick's side will line-up against Coventry City in play-off decider?

Middlesbrough are looking to book their spot in the Championship play-off final this evening when they face Coventry City.

By Joe Ramage
Published 17th May 2023, 12:52 BST

Michael Carrick’s side bring the Sky Blues back to a sold-out Riverside with the scores all level following a disciplined goalless draw at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

The prize at stake for the winners is a Wembley showdown with Luton Town for a place in the Premier League after the Hatters overturned a first leg deficit against Sunderland in Tuesday’s semi-final.

But how will Boro line-up against Coventry for their second leg? Here we predict our starting XI at the Riverside.

Steffen is expected to continue in goal for Michael Carrick's side. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. Zack Steffen

Steffen is expected to continue in goal for Michael Carrick's side. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Smith has been a regular for Michael Carrick at full-back. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

2. Tommy Smith

Smith has been a regular for Michael Carrick at full-back. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

It was a bruising encounter for McNair in the first leg but he is expected to continue at the Riverside. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

3. Paddy McNair

It was a bruising encounter for McNair in the first leg but he is expected to continue at the Riverside. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Lenihan should continue alongside McNair against Coventry. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

4. Darragh Lenihan

Lenihan should continue alongside McNair against Coventry. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

