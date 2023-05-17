Middlesbrough predicted XI photo gallery: Is this how Michael Carrick's side will line-up against Coventry City in play-off decider?
Middlesbrough are looking to book their spot in the Championship play-off final this evening when they face Coventry City.
Michael Carrick’s side bring the Sky Blues back to a sold-out Riverside with the scores all level following a disciplined goalless draw at the CBS Arena on Sunday.
The prize at stake for the winners is a Wembley showdown with Luton Town for a place in the Premier League after the Hatters overturned a first leg deficit against Sunderland in Tuesday’s semi-final.
But how will Boro line-up against Coventry for their second leg? Here we predict our starting XI at the Riverside.