Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Middlesbrough kicked off their campaign on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Despite Boro taking an early lead thanks to Isaiah Jones, they were unable to hold off the Baggies and they equalised shortly after half-time.

Chris Wilder’s side are now set for their first away trip of the campaign as they travel south to take on QPR at Loftus Road.

Michael Beale’s team suffered defeat in their opening fixture, losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers as they failed to register a single shot on target.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Hatters closing in on deal for promoted striker Luton Town are reportedly working on a deal to sign Grimsby Town striker John McAtee for around £500,000. The 23-year-old scored 16 goals last season as The Mariners were promoted to League Two. (Alan Nixon)

2. Birmingham City consider second Rams swoop Birmingham City are thought to be interested in signing Derby County midfielder Jason Knight after already snapping up his former teammate Kyrstian Bielik last week. The 21-year-old's contract will expire next summer. (Football Insider)

3. Cardiff City linked with free agent striker Cardiff City are said to be eyeing a move for veteran striker Andy Carroll after he was released by West Brom at the end of last season. The 33-year-old scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Baggies. (BBC Radio Wales)

4. Robins goalkeeper attracts Premier League interest Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is attracting interest from newly promoted side AFC Bournemouth this summer. The 29-year-old made 38 appearances in the Championship for the Robins last season. (talkSPORT)