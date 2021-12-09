Middlesbrough ready swoop for ex-Brenftord man, West Brom urged to sign goal-machine striker

Boro head into the game in fine spirits after picking up back-to-back wins against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City respectively, and will be keen to replicate the performance that saw them beat the Potters 3-0 at the Riverside Stadium back in March.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 win over Swansea, Wilder said: “We showed different qualities today and found a way to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

“Was that the way we want to play? Was that as we’ve played the last three? No. I think if the opposition had seen us in those last three games, which they most probably had, we were a lot better with the ball.

“Whether that was Swansea pressing us or us being sloppy in possession, I’d like to think that it was more us because we turned the ball over cheaply and I think we’re better than that.

“That was the nature of the game, but what we did show was the quality to get the blocks in and clear one off the line. We’ve talked about playing well and if you can’t play well then you have to come out and find a way to win the game.

“We didn’t play as well as I would have liked but we got a win and it just shows you what a crackers division it is off the back of the Millwall and Preston games.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's enthralling dose of second-tier action begins.

