Middlesbrough ready to sign ex-Sunderland and Leeds striker in intriguing deal - reports

Middlesbrough are continuing to pursue their interest in striker Connor Wickham, according to reports.

TeamTalk initially claimed that Tony Pulis's side were keen on a move for the Crystal Palace man, and have now provided an update on the chase for the striker.

Wickham has found opportunities hard to come by at Selhurst Park since recovering from a long-term injury and a January move is possible.

He began his career at Ipswich Town before joining Sunderland in 2011, netting 15 times in 91 appearances at the Stadium of Light.

During his time on Wearside, Wickham enjoyed loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United before completing a permanent move to Palace in 2015, for a fee believed to be around £9million.

The 25-year-old has also been linked with a switch back to Sunderland, but manager Jack Ross has ruled out a move.

That leaves Boro as the front-runners, and TeamTalk have gone on to claim that Pulis would be prepared to complete a swap deal with Palace in order to secure Wickham's signature.

They go on to suggest that Britt Assombalonga could be used as a make-weight in the deal as Middlesbrough look to add attacking reinforcements.

Pulis's side have netted just 25 goals in the Championship this campaign and are expected to be active in the January window as they look to sustain a promotion push.

Rajiv Van La Parra is set to join from Huddersfield Town, and these reports suggest Wickham may not be far behind.