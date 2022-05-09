Middlesbrough release THREE players and offer new contract to Jonny Howson as Chris Wilder explains key decisions

Boss Chris Wilder met with the players on Monday to confirm the club’s plans, it follows Boro’s season ending on Saturday after they failed to reach the Championship play-offs after a heavy defeat away at Preston North End.

The club has now confirmed the three players who will be leaving, while Howson has been offered a new deal.

Wilder has explained his thinking and says he believes he has made the ‘right decisions’ for the club.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “I’ve always done this as manager.

“It’s not the easiest of days but they all need to know where this club is going now.

“Individually they’ve all been told. I’m here to make decisions for the football club and I believe I’ve made the right decisions.

“Players will come in which is a huge excitement and to do that we will balance it off so there will be deals done. It’s important we maximise the values of players who won’t be on the journey, and that will come to fruition in time.

“Some players need to go out to further their careers and there’s some players who won’t be part of the journey through certain situations, and there are areas I want to improve.

"There’s always a reason behind the decisions and they are made for the best of the football club. You can’t change everything overnight, but you will see a lot of changes now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wilder also moved to thank those players who will be leaving the Riverside when their current deals expire next month.

The Boro boss added: “We thank them all.

"From the loan players' point of view it maybe hasn’t worked out as they’d have liked.

"It’s been a difficult period for us on that one, but the other guys whose contracts have expired – Sol, Lee Peltier, and Neil Taylor – they’ve been exemplary professionals for us, both on and off the pitch.