Middlesbrough reveal stunning ticket gesture ahead of Chelsea FA Cup game

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. PA Images.

A Boro statement read: “On behalf of the people of Middlesbrough and Teesside, Middlesbrough Football Club will donate its share of the gate receipts from the Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie against Chelsea to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“The club’s Member of Parliament Andy McDonald will assist with due diligence to ensure best delivery and maximum impact.”

Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder has revealed Andraz Sporar – who has missed the last three matches – will return to the Boro squad for the quarter-final tie on Saturday, set to be played in front of a bumper home crowd.

Speaking ahead of the game, Wilder said: "We’ve got a couple that have missed out recently through illness, but [Anfernee] Dijksteel came through Tuesday’s game okay and Sporar and [James] Lea-Siliki will come through too.

"So, we’re looking okay.”

