Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards has this message after Sheffield Wednesday victory

Middlesbrough's Delano Burgzorg (2nd right) takes a shot whilst being challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's Yan Valery (left) and Sean Fusire (right) | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The latest Middlesbrough and Championship news, via PA.

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards felt his side should have won by a bigger margin after a 1-0 Championship victory over Sheffield Wednesday at a half-empty Hillsborough.

Morgan Whittaker struck the only goal early in the first half in front of empty seats on three sides of the stadium as Owls fans boycotted the fixture in their thousands in protest at owner Dejphon Chansiri. Boro, who missed a string of other chances, were also denied by several top-class saves by Wednesday debutant Joe Lumley and were denied a clear first-half penalty when the on-loan goalkeeper clattered into Tommy Conway.

Edwards said: “We didn’t get the second goal. I think we had numerous chances and because we didn’t (convert them) and we didn’t get the penalty, it gave them belief.”

Boro climbed to within a point of Championship leaders Coventry with their third league win on the road this season, while Wednesday, reported to be facing a winding-up order over an unpaid tax bill, remain bottom and winless at home despite another valiant show.

“This (Wednesday) team, you know, they’ve got something about them and they don’t give in, because everything’s going on at the moment. “Maybe, if any team could have an excuse to go under, it could be them, but they don’t and they showed a lot of fighting resilience. It was never going to be easy.

“But if we’d have been slightly more clinical – and I don’t want to sound disrespectful – I do think we should have had two or three more, I really do.”

Wednesday head coach Henrik Pedersen said he was really proud of his players for competing with “a top team” and that he respected all of the stay-away Owls fans.

Pedersen said: “First of all, we played against a great Middlesbrough team. Rob is doing a fantastic job. They’re well organised with clear playing philosophy. “But as I said to the players in the dressing room afterwards, we played against a top team, but we could compete with them.

“We all know how Hillsborough can be, it’s fantastic and of course, it’s painful to see this tonight, but I understand and I respect everyone. “As I said before the game, I know all the fans sitting at home, they’re sitting in the pubs and they’re all together with us and we’re all together.

“And this togetherness – we just have to keep going. I have the biggest respect for everyone.”