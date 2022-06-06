Tottenham Hotspur are said to have made a bid for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Following his success with the Reds in last week’s play-off final against Huddersfield Town it was reported that Boro’s North East neighbours Newcastle United had entered the race to sign the 21-year-old.

But here, at The Mail, we round-up the latest on Spence and what else you might have missed from the Riverside Stadium.

Bid made for Boro fullback

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race for Spence is hotting up and although both Forest and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be the front runners, it is Antonio Conte’s side who have made the first move with the North London club reportedly having lodged a bid for the Boro defender.

Spence, who Boro value around the £20m mark, is the subject of a €20m offer from Spurs according to Football Transfers.

Conte is keen to strengthen his defence at right back and has identified Spence as the ideal candidate to compete with Irishman Matt Doherty for the role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But the report also suggests that a move to North London is not set in stone with the England U21 international still undecided over his future owing to his time at the City Ground this season.

Boro keen on Sky Blues striker

Any potential sale of Spence will help boost the transfer kitty for Chris Wilder ahead of the new season as he looks to take his side one better next year after Boro just missed out on the play-offs this season.

And Wilder is believed to be keen to bring a new striker to the Riverside this summer with reports from The Sun suggesting Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres is high on that list.

Gyokeres enjoyed a strong campaign for Mark Robins’ side scoring 18 goals this season.

The Swedish international has attracted the attention of newly promoted Fulham as well as Burnley who will compete in the Championship next season meaning Boro will face competition for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Former academy star to join non-league club

Former Middlesbrough academy player Gary Liddle will leave North East neighbours Hartlepool United this summer.

Liddle joined Pools from the Boro ranks back in 2006 and went on to spend six years at the Suit Direct Stadium before his exit in 2012.

The 35-year-old returned to the club in 2019 however and helped guide Pools back to the Football League last season.

Liddle will make the switch to non-league side South Shields when his contract expires at the end of the month bringing an end to his second spell with the club and over 360 appearances.

Liddle was part of Boro’s academy side who helped the club to the FA youth trophy back in 2004 - a team which included the likes of David Wheater and Lee Cattermole.