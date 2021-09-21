Middlesbrough rumours: Warnock in talks to sign former Burnley winger amid Celtic interest, Former Nottingham Forest star thinks Boro loanee is good business

Those taking part could take the chance to experiment with their sides and it may help them identify areas in which they need to strengthen.

For those not in action, it’s a midweek break which could give manager’s and recruitment staff time to potentially hold discussions with targets.

Sheffield United, who face Southampton, have a number of promising young talents to call upon and those players have impressed one of their latest signings since his summer move to Bramall Lane.

Middlesbrough, already out of the competition, have reportedly opened contract talks with a free agent who has been the subject of much transfer speculation since his release from Premier League side Burnley in the summer.

Peterborough United are most likely prepared to start seeing bids in one of their brightest young prospects, with Spurs thought to be in the picture, but the player says he is in the right place for his development at London Road.

Preston North End host Cheltenham tonight but, away from the club, one young player is hoping to rediscover his best form during his time out on loan.

West Brom are locked in contract talks with one of their star players while Bournemouth’s latest signing has praised the influence of manager Scott Parker in making him choose the Cherries.

Two Championship clubs are thought to be battling it out for the signature of a former Tottenham youngster while Millwall’s Jed Wallace has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers, and a former England striker has had his say on which of the two would be the better move.

Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Phillips tips Milwall star to choose Rangers over Celtic Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers are both thought to be interested in signing Milwall's Jed Wallace, who is in the last 12 moths of his contract. Former England striker Kevin Phillips expects Wallace would do well in Scotland and thinks Steven Gerrard's side would be a good destination for the 27-year old (Football Insider) Photo: Julian Finney

2. Bristol City and Cardiff City battling for Thorpe signature Bristol City and Cardiff City are fighting it out for the signature of former Tottenham Hotspur youth star Elliot Thorpe. The 20-year old midfielder left Spurs when his contract expired at the end of June (Football Insider) Photo: Tom Dulat

3. Walker hoping to use Fylde loan spell to springboard back to best football Young Preston North End forward Ethan Walker expects the style of play at loan club AFC Fylde to suit him and wants to use this spell away from Deepdale to get back playing his best football after a frustrating, injury plagued 12 months Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Contract discussions ongoing between Johnstone and West Brom Sam Johnstone's future at West Bromwich Albion is still unclear, with more than one Premier League club reportedly monitoring the goalkeepers situation, but contract talks are ongoing between the Baggies and the 28-year old England international (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Tony Marshall