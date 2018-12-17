Middlesbrough's Mo Besic opens up on Blackburn red card ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Burton

Middlesbrough's Mo Besic wants to put things right following his red card against Blackburn earlier this month - starting with a victory over Burton Albion in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Besic, 26, was sent off for tugging the shirt of Bradley Dack during the 1-1 draw with Rovers on December 8.

It meant the Bosnian midfielder missed Boro's defeat at QPR on Saturday, a result which saw Tony Pulis' side slip nine points behind league leaders Leeds United

The result also means Boro have now gone four games without a win in the Championship, but Besic believes they have the players to turn it around.

“I got a really stupid red card,” admitted Besic. “It wasn’t nice to sit and watch as I always want to play.

“It has been a difficult period but we have to stay together like we did at the start of the season. It is time to show if we are a big team or not, I believe in this team and I think we will show it.

“The guys will learn from the mistakes of the last few weeks and the guys will go tomorrow.

“We have a strong team with experienced players and I don’t have a doubt we will come back. We can do it 100 per cent.”

Besic hopes Boro can revitalise their season when Burton visit the Riverside on Tuesday night, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

The Bosnian has been there before and has fond memories of the occasion, after reaching the last four with Everton three years ago.

“If we win we are in the semi-final,” said Besic, who is available again after serving a one-game suspension last weekend.

“That would give us a big boost and it would mean a lot.

“I played in the semi-final for Everton against Manchester City three years ago and it is a really nice feeling. It is a big thing.

“This is a good chance for us. There are still some very big clubs in the competition and if we beat Burton it would mean two big games, two big challenges.

“We are a Championship side but we would still have an opportunity to win a cup or get to the final and that would be amazing.

“I would like to go to the final but let us first get over Burton and we will see.”