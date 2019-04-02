Middlesbrough's trip to Bolton Wanderers in doubt as club issued prohibition notice

Middlesbrough's trip to Bolton Wanderers has been plunged into doubt - after the Trotters were issued with a prohibition notice.

Wanderers have been engulfed by financial difficulties in recent weeks, with players and staff receiving their wages late on three occasions.

And while takeover talk is continuing behind the scenes, the North West side have been dealt another blow after being handed a prohibition notice by the local safety advisory group (SAG).

This means that, until Bolton can demonstrate that the stadium can deliver the matchday operation to the standard required, that supporters will no be permitted to enter the University of Bolton Stadium.

A meeting was called by the SAG, at which the club admitted that it would be unable to commit to meet the obligations of its safety certificate until after a scheduled appearance at the High Court tomorrow (3 April).

Members of the SAG admitted it would be a challenging timescale to ensure that adequate measures were put in place to ensure supporters at Bolton's upcoming games against Ipswich Town on Saturday 6 April and Middlesbrough on Tuesday 9 April.

And while there is confidence that these games will go ahead as planned, Boro's trip to Lancashire could be in doubt should the issues not be resovled in time.

An EFL Spokesman said: “Whilst disappointed, the EFL understands the rationale for the position taken by the SAG at this time.

"However, we still hope the fixtures will take place as planned.

"We will work with the Club and offer them any practical assistance that is available to us in an attempt to find a successful and timely resolution to the issue.”