Middlesbrough secure major international coup with England set to face Brazil at Riverside
England Women will play Brazil at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.
The fixture will take place on Saturday 5 October and be the Lionesses’ first home match since their fourth-place finish at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The South American champions will provide another stern test on home soil for Phil Neville’s squad ahead the visit of Germany to England in November, for which over 60,000 have already been sold.
Neville said: “It is great to be able to have secured this fixture against such opposition. I know a lot of work has gone into making it happen.
“Brazil will provide a different test to the other games we have lined up over the coming months, and it is always a special occasion when our two countries meet.
“I am also delighted that we will be playing in the North East, a real footballing hot-bed that has produced so many of our players over the years.”