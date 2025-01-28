Middlesbrough set for double transfer exit as moves near for defender & midfielder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Middlesbrough news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough are set to sanction the departure of experienced duo Matt Clarke and Dan Barlaser, according to reports.

Central defender Clarke has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, but is set to join former club Derby County on loan until the end of the season. While Rams defender Eiran Cashin is the subject of significant transfer interest from Brighton in the current window, Paul Warne was already in the market for a defender after seeing Curtis Nelson ruled out for the rest of campaign. The deal to bring Clarke back to Pride Park is believed to be advanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Derby have also registered an interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser, who worked with Warne at Rotherham United. That deal is not as advanced but it appears that Middlesbrough are open to letting the 28-year-old depart this month.

Both Clarke and Barlaser have been included in matchday squads of late, but have not had many minutes. Middlesbrough's squad for Sunderland's visit will be bolstered by the addition of Morgan Whittaker, who will be available for the first time after joining from Plymouth Argyle last week.

Boro host Sunderland at the Riverside next Monday evening. The January transfer window closes the same evening at 11pm.