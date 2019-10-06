Middlesbrough set for injury boost as Jonathan Woodgate provides post-Birmingham City update
Middlesbrough could be handed an injury boost after next week’s international break with left-back Hayden Coulson set to return.
The 21-year-old defender started the season well after breaking into the first team but suffered a thigh injury back in August.
Boro have struggled to find a replacement at left-back, with club captain George Friend recovering from surgery.
When asked about the pair following Boro’s defeat at Birmingham on Friday night, head coach Jonathan Woodgate said: "Hayden will be back after the international break hopefully,"
"George will be four or five weeks. It will be good to get them both back, the more the better."
Boro remain 20th in the Championship after Saturday’s results but are just two points above the relegation zone.
The Teessiders will host West Brom at the Riverside when the season resumes on Saturday, October 19 before an away trip to Huddersfield four days later.