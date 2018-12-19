Middlesbrough set to battle Leeds, Celtic and Rangers for 12-goal striker - reports

Middlesbrough are one of several clubs thought to be keen on ex-Real Madrid striker Fran Sol.

Sol, who currently plies his trade with Willem II in the Netherlands, has been linked with a January switch with several clubs thought to be keen.

And TeamTalk report that Boro are one of several sides casting an eye over the 26-year-old ahead of the winter transfer window opening in a matter of weeks.

Tony Pulis has made no secret of his desire to land some attacking reinforcements, with his side having been notoriously goal-shy this season.

Indeed, the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Burton Albion yesterday evening only served to emphasise the need for further options in the final third.

And Sol could well fit the bill, having netted 45 times for the Dutch side since joining from Villarreal and 12 times during this season alone.

The striker is out of contract in the summer and is reportedly being eyed by plenty of clubs.

Leeds, Celtic, Rangers, Derby, Burnley and Swansea are among those thought to be keen on the Spaniard, who came through the ranks at Real Madrid.

However, his current club are believed to have a further one-year option on his deal - which could see his stay in Holland extended.