Middlesbrough set to sell defender Aden Flint to Cardiff City

Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint is set to leave the Riverside this month.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 10:18
Cardiff have reportedly agreed a fee for Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint.

The 30-year-old centre-back only signed for the Teessiders last summer, but was linked with a move to Championship rivals Cardiff City earlier this week.

And the Mail understands a fee of around £6million has been agreed between the two clubs, with personal terms and a medical still yet to be finalised.

Flint joined Boro for a reported £7million from Bristol City in June 2018 and made 39 Championship appearances under Tony Pulis last term.

Flint did start Boro’s recent pre-season friendlies against Gateshead and Hartlepool, with fellow centre-backs Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry missing through injury.

Boro’s other centre-back options include Ryan Shotton, who played at right-back for the majority of last season, as well as youngsters Sam Stubbs and Nathan Wood.

Boro’s next pre-season game will take place in Germany against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday.