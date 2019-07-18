Middlesbrough set to sell defender Aden Flint to Cardiff City
Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint is set to leave the Riverside this month.
The 30-year-old centre-back only signed for the Teessiders last summer, but was linked with a move to Championship rivals Cardiff City earlier this week.
And the Mail understands a fee of around £6million has been agreed between the two clubs, with personal terms and a medical still yet to be finalised.
Flint joined Boro for a reported £7million from Bristol City in June 2018 and made 39 Championship appearances under Tony Pulis last term.
Flint did start Boro’s recent pre-season friendlies against Gateshead and Hartlepool, with fellow centre-backs Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry missing through injury.
Boro’s other centre-back options include Ryan Shotton, who played at right-back for the majority of last season, as well as youngsters Sam Stubbs and Nathan Wood.
Boro’s next pre-season game will take place in Germany against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday.