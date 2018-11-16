Middlesbrough set to swoop for ex-Arsenal attacker amid West Brom interest

Middlesbrough are set to reignite their interest in QPR playmaker Luke Freeman once the January transfer window opens, according to reports.

London Football News have claimed that Boro, who saw a bid for the attacking midfielder rejected in the summer window, are prepared to make another attempt to prise the former Arsenal youngster away from the R's.

Blackburn and West Brom were also thought to be keen on a £4million deal for Freeman over the summer months, with the ex-Gillingham man now having just 18 months remaining on his current deal at Loftus Road.

QPR are keen to see their prize asset sign a new deal, but the attacking midfielder admits his head could be turned if concrete bids were submitted.

"I’d be lying if I said my head wasn’t turned, because to some extent it was,” he said, speaking to West London Sport

“When you’re a player and there’s the possibility of joining a club that might well be in the Premier League next season, of course that’s something you think about.

“Every player wants to play in the Premier League and I’m not going to lie and say it wasn’t on my mind when that (interest in him) was happening."

Freeman, though, insists he remains happy at the R's after their impressive start to the season.

That hasn't seemed to deter Middlesbrough, though, who could well attempt another swoop for the creative maestro as they look to fill the void left by Adama Traore's departure.