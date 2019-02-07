Middlesbrough speak to players after alleged confrontation with fans at Newport

Middlesbrough have spoken to the players who allegedly confronted fans following the 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Newport on Tuesday.

Reports emerged on social media after game that certain players had been involved in a heated exchange with supporters situated in the away end at Rodney Parade, though no video footage has emerged.

Tensions were understandably running high after around 500 Boro fans made the 540-round trip to South Wales, before watching their side collapse against the League Two outfit.

It was claimed striker Rudy Gestede shouted back at supporters who were criticising him after the game, and that Adam Clayton and Mo Besic were also involved in the exchange.

Despite the claims Boro have received no official complaints regarding the incident.

Yet, according to Gazette Live, the players involved have been asked to give their versions of the event and the club are satisfied with the discussions.

The club are now keen to move on from the incident ahead of this weekend’s home clash with promotion rivals Leeds.

Boro’s cup exit was compounded by the fact their flight back to Teesside broke down on the runway, meaning they didn’t get back to Rockliffe until 7am by coach.

The side will now prepare for the visit of Leeds, which has been brought forward to a 1pm kick-off.