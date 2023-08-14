The Eredivisie giants look set to win the race for Akpom having agreed a £12million fee with the Teessiders according to multiple reports which will see the 27-year-old leave Middlesbrough after the club were unable to agree a new contract with the striker.

Akpom still has one year remaining on his current deal at the Riverside but talks over a new contract appear to have reached an impasse with the former Arsenal man now set to undergo a medical in the Netherlands ahead of signing a proposed five-year deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Akpom enjoyed a stellar season for Middlesbrough last year with 29 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions on his way to securing the Championship’s top scorer and player of the year awards.

Chuba Akpom looks set to complete a move away from Middlesbrough after the club agreed a fee with Ajax. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Akpom joined Boro from Greek side PAOK in 2020 before having a loan spell back with the club during the 2021-22 campaign.

But the forward returned last summer and would go on to excel under head coach Michael Carrick, someone he said was ‘the manager I’ve been dreaming of my whole career’ last season, with 25 of those 29 goals coming under the former Manchester United midfielders spell in charge, as Boro made it to the Championship play-offs.

Akpom’s form ignited interest in his services during the January transfer window with Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace all credited with an interest as well as a number of teams from across Europe.

And that interest has continued this summer with RC Lens and Sheffield United chasing the striker’s signature.

Akpom was left out of Carrick’s squad who were beaten 3-0 by Coventry City at the weekend after being an unused substitute in the opening day defeat by Millwall.

“We’ve received bids for Chuba so it was best he ended up not being involved,” Carrick told Sky Sports.

"The plan was for him to be involved, obviously he’s coming back to full fitness so we wanted him to be involved, but as the situation has developed, it’s the best thing.”