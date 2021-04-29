Middlesbrough starlet could be allowed to leave this summer as Celtic and Nottingham Foesr eye boro 'target'
Middlesbrough face Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.
18-year-old frontman Josh Coburn came off the bench to put Boro 2-1 ahead against The Owls – scoring his first goal for the club with a towering header and handing the club a win against the Owls.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest news and gossip swirling around the internet:
Middlesbrough ‘target’ Charlie Wyke subject of interest from other clubs
30-goal Sunderland striker is said to be the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough as Sunderland prepare for the play-offs.
The Teesside-born target man is out of contract in the summer.
But Celtic have now also reportedly joined the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.
Indeed, former Celtic man Mark Wilson has claimed that Celtic are also in the hunt for the ex-Bradford man.
He said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “It’s understood that Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is on a list of potential summer signings.”
Middlesbrough braced for interest in Djed Spence
Middlesbrough are preparing for summer interest in Djed Spence, according to reports.
Spence signed for Middlesbrough back in 2018 but has seen first-team opportunities limited on Teesside.
Despite being under contract at the Riverside Stadium until 2023, it has been said that Middlesbrough are aware of interest in the wing-back and that he could be open to allowing him to leave the club this summer. with Premier League clubs could be interested.
Tottenham Hotspur have been previously linked with a move for the 20-year-old former Fulham youngster.