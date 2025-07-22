Middlesbrough statement as 37-year-old former captain leaves Riverside

Getty Images

The latest Middlesbrough transfer news.

Long-serving former captain Jonny Howson has left Middlesbrough, the club has confirmed.

In a statement, the club revealed the 37-year-old had not been offered a new deal by the club and has therefore played his final game at the Riverside. He is set to return in the coming months to say goodbye formally to supporters.

The Middlesbrough statement in full

The statement read: “The long-serving former captain was out of contract at the end of last season and has not been offered a new deal by the club. The 37-year-old spent eight years on Teesside and made 341 appearances, scoring 10 goals. He also clocked up his 750th career appearance against Plymouth Argyle at the Riverside last season.

“Despite joining as an attacking midfielder, Jonny featured more prominently in a number of other roles, including midfield anchor, central defender and right-back.

“Signed by Garry Monk in the summer of 2017, Jonny also served under Tony Pulis, Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick.

“His versatility and composure were a joy to behold and as club captain he led by example.

“MFC would like to thank Jonny for his wonderful service, commitment and dedication, and wish him all the very best for the future.

“Jonny will return to the Riverside in the coming months to say farewell to the supporters.”