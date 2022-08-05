Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

While Middlesbrough’s senior team will take their first away trip of the campaign this weekend, their Under-21 side are set to kick off their new season.

The youngsters are set to travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa U21s at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground this evening.

Youth coah Mark Tinkler has spoken of his excitement for the season ahead.

Speaking to the club, Tinkler said: “We’ve had a good pre-season and we’re all good to go.

“Some of the lads have been with the first team and that has meant more game time for others in some of our pre-season games, but the big thing is that everyone has had minutes.

“It’s been a good experience for those lads that went to Portugal with the first team to work with Chris and the players.”

Here is the latest from today’s Championship news...

1. Black Cats target set to join Leeds United Sunderland are reportedly set to miss out on free agent goalkeeper Joel Robles, with the 32-year-old nearing a move to Leeds United. Norwich City had also been interested in signing the former Everton shotstopper. (Yorkshire Evening Post) Photo Sales

2. Reading boss dampens rumours of Chelsea youngster loan Paul Ince has rejected rumours that Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson is close to joining Reading and has claimed that other positions are being focused on first. The 18-year-old joined the Blues' academy from Chelsea this summer. (Berkshire Live) Photo Sales

3. Reading beaten to defender by Championship rivals Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed that the Royals were close to signing West Brom defender Cedric Kipre but Cardiff City got there first. The 25-year-old has joined the Bluebirds on a season-long loan deal. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Ex-Swansea flop joins Ligue 1 champions Former Swansea City loanee Renato Sanches has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Lille on a five-year deal. The Frenchman failed to impress during his stint in Wales during the 2017/18 season. (PSG) Photo Sales