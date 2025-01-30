Middlesbrough strengthen goalkeeper options with January transfer move

The latest Middlesbrough FC transfer news.

Middlesbrough have signed a new goalkeeper ahead of the Championship clash with Sunderland on Monday night.

Michael Carrick's side have completed the capture of Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers, who had a medical on Teesside on Wednesday. Boro have been pushing to sign Travers for much of this month, but the deal was delayed as Bournemouth waited for third-choice goalkeeper to return to fitness.

Carrick was eager to add another goalkeeper to his ranks after Seny Dieng suffered an achilles injury that will keep him sidelined for some time. Dieng had already lost his place in the side to Tom Glover. It remains to be seen whether Travers goes straight into the starting XI on Monday but night but it is a distinct possibility given his experience at both Premier League and Championship level.

