Middlesbrough striker set for transfer exit to Championship rivals
Former Sunderland attacker Duncan Watmore is close to a move to Millwall.
The 28-year-old started his youth career at Manchester United before moving on to Altchrinham and eventually Sunderland. Whilst at the Academy of Light, the attacker would enjoy loan moves at Clitheroe Hibernian and Curzon Ashton before breaking into the Black Cats’ first team regularly during the 2015-16 season.
The Manchester-born forward was part of the squad that suffered back-to-back relegations from the Premier League to League One.
Watmore joined Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, back in 2020 and has since made 91 appearances in all competitions for the Teessiders, netting 21 goals.
A move to Millwall is now close.