1. Team performance of the weekend: Sheffield United

After an opening-day defeat at Watford, the Blades produced a comfortable 2-0 win over Millwall at Bramall Lane. Lions boss Gary Rowett felt there was a foul in the build-up to Iliman Ndiaye's opener, yet the hosts added a second through Sander Berge and could have scored a third when Oliver Norwood's penalty was saved.

Photo: Cameron Smith