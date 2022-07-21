Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Middlesbrough will resume their pre-season action tomorrow as they face Marseille at the Riverside Stadium.

The clash comes after three wins from four so far - falling to a heavy defeat against Braga in Portugal last week.

Despite that, Chris Wilder’s side have enjoyed pre-season, scoring 12 goals and conceding five.

Tomorrow’s match against the Ligue 1 club will be their last before they their highly anticipated Championship opener against West Brom next weekend.

Boro will host the Baggies on Saturday 30 July with a 5:30pm kick-off.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest join race for relegated star Nottingham Forest have joined Everton in the race to sign Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, however the Hornets will demand around £25 million for the Nigerian. (TEAMtalk)

2. Stoke City closing in on Premier League striker Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is reportedly close to sealing a permanent move away after undergoing the first part of his medical with Stoke City. The 32-year-old only made eight Premier League appearances last season. (Daily Telegraph)

3. Birmingham City end interest in ambitious signing Birmingham City are no longer targeting a surprise move for Diego Costa as he would be too expensive for the Championship club. The 33-year-old is a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico Mineiro in January. (Daily Mirror)

4. Norwich winger set to make Netherlands move Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis is set to join FC Twente on loan this summer, a year after the Canaries signed him for €11 million. The 20-year-old failed to pick up a single goal contribution in the Premier League last season. (Football-Oranje)