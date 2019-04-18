Middlesbrough suffer double injury blow with two defenders ruled out for the season

Middlesbrough have been handed a double injury blow after it was revealed Daniel Ayala and Dael Fry are out for the season.

Tony Pulis does not expect the pair to feature again which is a major blow for Boro who are battling for a play-off place in the Championship.

Ayala was stretchered off in Saturday's win over Hull City, while Dael Fry pulled up in training earlier this week.

It adds further injury woe on Boro, with midfielder Lewis Wing and another defender, George Friend, already in the treatment room.

Pulis, speaking ahead of the visit of Stoke City to the Riverside on Good Friday, said: "Dael has torn his hamstring and it's a bad one.

"It'll be 12 weeks I think. I don't think he'll play for us again this season, or go away with England in the summer.

"It's a big blow, because he's been growing in confidence and he's played in all sorts of positions.

"We've been delighted with his progress, I thought he was our best player last weekend.

"Dani has serious ligament damage and he won't be this season either.

"George, Dani and Dael - to lose them all within ten days is really disappointing.

"You just have to get on with it. It's one of those where it makes you more resilient, and all the more determined to get that win on Friday.

"We need that spirit and togetherness."