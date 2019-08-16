Middlesbrough take former Newcastle United youngster on trial
Middlesbrough have handed a trial to former Newcastle United youngster Callum Roberts.
The versatile forward has teamed-up with Boro’s under-23 side – and will feature against Stoke City for the club’s second string this evening.
Roberts, who generally operates as a winger, was released by the Premier League side at the end of last season.
That followed an underwhelming loan spell at League Two side Colchester United, which saw the 22-year-old feature only three times.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
But he was highly-regarded at St James’s Park and netted for the senior side against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup in January.
Indeed, Roberts was linked with a glamorous move to Greek side Panathinaikos earlier this summer – but a move appears to have failed to materialise.
And the South Shields-born wideman will now look to make an impact at the Riverside Stadium in a bid to earn a permanent stay.