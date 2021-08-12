Middlesbrough target attracting interest from Italian giants as Championship rivals prepare to ‘swoop’ for heavily-linked left-back

Here, we round-up the latest Boro-related stories that have emerged today:

Trio of English clubs step-up hunt for Middlesbrough target

A host of Football League clubs have joined the race to sign a long-term Middlesbrough target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Cardiff City’s Ciaron Brown has been on Middlesbrough’s radar for some time now with The Bluebirds rejecting a bid from Boro for the full-back earlier in the month.

It is unknown if they will come back in with another offer but what is certain is that they will face stiff competition to entice Brown to the North East.

Championship rivals Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers along with League One’s Ipswich Town have all now reportedly joined the hunt for the Northern Ireland international.

Brazilian striker ‘close’ to Boro deal is attracting attention from Italy

Throughout the summer window, a transfer saga between Middlesbrough, Fulham and Flamengo has raged on.

Promising Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz is the player at the middle of the storm.

Fulham looked like being favourites for the deal, but with negotiations stalling, it now appears Middlesbrough could be in pole position to land his signature.

However, there may be yet another spanner in the works of this deal as it’s reported that Italian giants AS Roma are also monitoring the status of the Flamengo striker.

Club backs ‘Wear Red’ call from fan group

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough FC has backed a call from fan group Red Faction on Twitter to have the Riverside kitted out in ‘a sea of red’ against Bristol City on Saturday.

The post on Twitter, which has been shared by the club, urges fans to wear something red on Saturday.

“We hope that everyone will join us in wearing something red - a t-shirt, retro or new Boro tops, scarfs or whatever else you have in the wardrobe - so that when those players walk out the tunnel, they’re met by a sea of red across all four stands.

“The past 17-months have been full of darkness. Let’s bring some colour back into the world.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.