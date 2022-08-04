Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Middlesbrough face their first away trip of the new season this weekend as they travel to QPR.

Chris Wilder’s side will be eager to pick up their first win of the campaign following their opening day draw with West Brom, while their opponents are still on the hunt for their first point.

Boro have a particularly poor record against QPR and have failed to beat them since a 2-0 win at the Riverside Stadium in 2019 (D3 L3).

Their last trip to Loftus Road came in February, where they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

After finding themselves 2-1 down only a minute into the second half, a strike of luck gifted them a point when ex-Boro winger Albert Adomah converted the ball into his own net.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Rumours of enquiry for Robins youngster rubbished Manchester United had previously been reported to have enquired about the availability of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, however it is now believed that that is not true. Everton and Leicester have also been linked with the 18-year-old. (Bristol Live)

2. Ex-Black Cats striker joins Forest Green Rovers Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham has signed a short-term contract with Forest Green Rovers after he was released by MK Dons.The 29-year-old has scored four goals in his last last four seasons of football. (Forest Green Rovers)

3. Tigers closing in on Tottenham academy product Hull City have reportedly offered former Tottenham goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala a three-year contract with the option of a further year. While the Premier League club released him last month, they would still be owed a compensation settlement. (Hull Daily Mail)

4. Watford starlet attracting interest from Leeds United Leeds United are reportedly targeting Watford's Ismaila Sarr. West Ham were linked with a move for the Senegal international earlier this summer. (Mirror)