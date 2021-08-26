Middlesbrough target Mitchell van Bergen offered straight choice between the Riverside or French side Stade de Reims

The winger is wanted by Neil Warnock ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm deadline but Heerenveen’s technical director has confirmed he has two offers on the table.

A fee has been agreed between Boro and Heerenveen for the 21-year-old.

And now it is up to the winger to decide where his future lies after a late rival bid was submitted, a straight choice between Boro or the top flight French club.

Speaking to the Dutch press, Heerenveen technical director Ferry de Haan said: “That club (Reims) only came into the picture after we agreed with Middlesbrough.

“Of course, it often happens that several clubs are interested in a player. That is now the case with Mitchell.

“The terms of the transfer remain almost the same for us – now it’s up to the player himself.”

