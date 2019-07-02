Middlesbrough target Sunderland stopper Jon McLaughlin
Middlesbrough are targeting highly-rated Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin as a replacement for Darren Randolph if leaves the club – a report from TeamTalk has suggested.
The deal could depend on Stoke losing England star Jack Butland, 26, to a Premier League club this summer.
If Butland does depart the Potteries, manager Nathan Jones may be tempted to make a move for the Randolph, 32, who was voted Championship Goalkeeper of the Year.
And Boro Chairman Steve Gibson mightn't be in a position to turn down money should Stoke come calling, which could force new boss Jonathan Woodgate to swoop for McLaughlin, 31, who enjoyed a stand-out season on Wearside.
Similarly, Sunderland would be unlikely to refuse a decent sum if Middlesbrough were to bid for the Scottish international, with manager Jack Ross targeting free transfers – notably former Boro keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos.