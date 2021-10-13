Middlesbrough tipped to be 'dominated' in youth player market, QPR tipped to recall lethal striker

Boro went into the international break reeling from a dispiriting 2-0 loss to Hull City, but will be confident in their abilities to pick themselves up and start their climb up the table, as they aim to battle for the play-off places.
Speaking ahead of the game, Boro star Marcus Tavernier gave an insight into his experience of being a professional footballer, and revealed: “It‘s surreal. When you were younger you wanted players' autographs and now you’ve got little kids coming up to you saying you’re their favourite player - it’s unbelievable.
“I remember seeing someone have my name on the back of their top and I could not believe it. My name on the back of someone’s top, number 62. I thought they only made two copies and they were mine!
“When you’re a young kid you’re looking at the first team and the big players; there’s Grant [Leadbitter], Adama [Traore] was here then, Victor Valdes walked through the door and you’re thinking ‘he’s played with Messi’ - the best player on the planet.
“But when you train you realise they see you as someone who can play in this team - you’re not there just to make up the numbers, you’re there to take someone else’s shirt, so that was my aim once I got in training with the first team.”
