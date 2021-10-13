Middlesbrough tipped to be 'dominated' in youth player market, QPR tipped to recall lethal striker

Boro went into the international break reeling from a dispiriting 2-0 loss to Hull City, but will be confident in their abilities to pick themselves up and start their climb up the table, as they aim to battle for the play-off places.

Speaking ahead of the game, Boro star Marcus Tavernier gave an insight into his experience of being a professional footballer, and revealed: “It‘s surreal. When you were younger you wanted players' autographs and now you’ve got little kids coming up to you saying you’re their favourite player - it’s unbelievable.

“I remember seeing someone have my name on the back of their top and I could not believe it. My name on the back of someone’s top, number 62. I thought they only made two copies and they were mine!

“When you’re a young kid you’re looking at the first team and the big players; there’s Grant [Leadbitter], Adama [Traore] was here then, Victor Valdes walked through the door and you’re thinking ‘he’s played with Messi’ - the best player on the planet.

“But when you train you realise they see you as someone who can play in this team - you’re not there just to make up the numbers, you’re there to take someone else’s shirt, so that was my aim once I got in training with the first team.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the second-tier, as the anticipation for this weekend's action continues to build:

1. Pundit questions Deeney decision Ex-footballer Kevin Phillips has criticised his former club West Brom for not signing powerhouse striker Troy Deeney in the last transfer window. He contended that the now Birmingham City man can "guarantee goals" and would have brought his strong leadership skills to the side. (FLW) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

2. Cooper looks to Norwich for inspiration Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed his hopes of following the Norwich City blueprint, in terms of securing success by entrusting his faith in the club's young players. His side are currently 17th in the table, with 11 points from 11 games. (Nottingham Post) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Ashley yet to contact Rams Mike Ashley is said to have made no contact with Derby County over a potential takeover bid, despite reports linking him with a swoop for the cash-strapped Rams. The club are currently in administration, which saw them docked 12 Championship points. (Sky Sports) Photo: LEE SMITH Photo Sales

4. Routledge retires from football Ex-Swansea City and QPR man Wayne Routledge has announced his retirement from the game. The ex-England U21 international, now 36, made nearly 600 appearances during his career, and won the League Cup with the Swans in 2013. (Sky Sports) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales