Middlesbrough to battle Bournemouth and Swansea City for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun of England holds off Michal Fukala of Czech during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between England U21s and Czech Republic. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Boro and their Championship rivals Bournemouth and Swansea City are keeping tabs on Balogun ahead of a possible loan swoop in January.

The Evening Standard report Balogun is in demand and could be allowed to leave on loan.

Boro have been described as ‘frontrunners’ for the 20-year-old’s signature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Standard report: “The youngster has instead been impressing for the club’s under-23 side, but he is expected to go out on loan when the January transfer window opens.