Middlesbrough to battle Bournemouth and Swansea City for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun
Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.
Boro and their Championship rivals Bournemouth and Swansea City are keeping tabs on Balogun ahead of a possible loan swoop in January.
The Evening Standard report Balogun is in demand and could be allowed to leave on loan.
Boro have been described as ‘frontrunners’ for the 20-year-old’s signature.
The Standard report: “The youngster has instead been impressing for the club’s under-23 side, but he is expected to go out on loan when the January transfer window opens.
“Several Championship clubs are keen on loaning Balogun for six months, with Middlesbrough pushing hard.”