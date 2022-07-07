Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer news.

Middlesbrough are on high alert after news surfaced that Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is currently training with the academy side ahead of a potential summer move.

Chris Wilder’s side have expressed interest in the 32-year-old and could look to pursue a deal, with the Magpies eager to offload the forward.

Gayle enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Championship with West Brom prior to his move to Newcastle, scoring 24 goals in 40 appearances.

However, he has struggled to replicate that form into the Premier League and has only managed eleven goals in four seasons at St. James’ Park - making only eight appearances in the league last season.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Former Preston star lined up for return Preston North End are understood to be considering a move for West Brom's Callum Robinson, three years after he left Deepdale. The forward scored nine goals and assisted nine in the Championship last season. (Express & Star)

2. West Ham remain keen on Blackburn Rovers striker West Ham are said to be still pursuing a deal for Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international was thought to be the subject of a lot of interest this summer, however a move is yet to be made by any parties. (The Guardian)

3. QPR snap up Premier League starlet QPR have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts. The 23-year-old has only managed to score two goals in the Premier League since the Whites promotion in 2020. (QPR FC)

4. Swansea City ace set for Premier League switch West Ham are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes for £12 million. The 23-year-old is thought to be a boyhood Hammers fan. (Sky Sports News)