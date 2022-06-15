Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.
The Djed Spence saga continues this week as Tottenham Hotspur remain eager to snap up the defender this summer.
Football Insider have claimed that the Premier League club are confident of completing a deal ‘in the coming days’, with Spence favouring a move to Spurs over other interested clubs.
It is thought that Middlesbrough could make around £20 million for the 21-year-old, who has made around 50 Championship appearances for the Northern club.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Ex-Millwall midfielder joins League One club
Ben Thompson has signed a two-year deal with Peterborough United after he was released by Gillingham following their relegation. The 26-year-old left Millwall in January after ten years with the club. (PUFC)
2. QPR to snap up free signing of ex-Chelsea defender
QPR are close to completing a deal for Jake Clarke-Salter after he was released by Chelsea at the end of last season. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Coventry City. (The 72)
3. Stoke City handed boost in striker pursuit
Stoke City have been huge boost as they look to bring Josh Maja in permanently. The former loanee's parent club, Bordeaux, have been relegated to the third tier due to their financial problems and could look to offload Maja to improve their position. (Stoke on Trent Live)
4. Bournemouth in 'advanced talks' to sign Blackburn star
Bournemouth are reportedly closing in on a deal for Joe Rothwell once his contract with Blackburn Rovers expires at the end of the month. Fulham and Nottingham Forest are thought to have fallen behind in the race for his signature. (Bournemouth Echo)